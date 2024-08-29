Suryakumar Yadav nearly injures fielder with beamer during Buchi Babu game, issues instant apology

Suryakumar Yadav is among the big India regulars currently active in the domestic first-class circuit in order to stake a claim in the team ahead of the upcoming home Test season. Suryakumar is India's captain in T20Is but a fringe player in ODIs. In Tests, though, he seems far behind the rest in the pecking order having played just once in red-ball cricket for India. Suryakumar Yadav is looking to stake a claim in the Indian Test team

The 33-year-old is currently playing in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament playing for the Mumbai Cricket Association against the TNCA XI in Coimbatore. Suryakumar rolled his arms a bit during the match and a video has emerged of him inadvertently bowling a beamer. The batter read it and pulled it away seemingly for a boundary, nearly wiping out the fielder at short leg in the process. On Day 1 of the match, Suryakumar was mobbed by fans, who almost entered the ground during the middle of the home team's first innings.

Suryakumar Yadav looking to return to the Indian Test team

While he is considered the best batter in the world in T20 internationals, Suryakumar has curiously struggled to establish himself in the other formats. He has played just one Test match for India in February 2023 against Australia. Suryakumar was then ignored for the World Test Championship final later that summer and the tour of West Indies, before falling out of reckoning as a middle-order option amid the emergence of Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel.

Suryakumar will play in the Duleep Trophy as well, with the domestic tournament starting on September 5. “There are a lot of players who have worked hard to earn their place in the Test squad. Even I want to earn a place in that Test squad. After I made my debut for India in Tests, I got injured," he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. "A lot of players who got opportunities have done well. Those are the players who deserve the opportunity right now. Going forward, if I have to play, that is not in my control. What is in my control right now is to play this tournament (Buchi Babu), go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then we will see what happens."