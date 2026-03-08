Suryakumar Yadav spots surprise New Zealand move despite India’s known weakness, immediately alerts dugout before toss

India captain Suryakumar Yadav wasted no time in immediately alerting the dugout that New Zealand were set to go ahead with a surprise move in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The gesture came right before the toss, which New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won and chose to put India in to bat first. New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner (C) speaks as his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav (L) looks on during the toss (AFP)

India's vulnerability to off-spin has been no secret. Through the opening half of the World Cup, India's weakness was exposed and exploited by each of their opponents, who countered their left-handed-heavy batting line-up with spin variety, despite the home team managing to secure victories in all their group games. However, following a loss to South Africa in their first Super 8 game, which pushed them to the brink, India made a tactical move by getting right-handed batter Sanju Samson to take first strike.

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE Score

Yet, oppositions stuck to the strategy, and it was unlikely to change in the final against New Zealand. But when Suryakumar received New Zealand's team sheet from Santner right before the toss, he immediately spotted that the visitors were not fielding specialist spinner Cole McConchie. He then repeatedly signalled towards the dugout, saying: "Off-spinner nehi hai (there is no off-spinner)."

Abhishek Sharma, who has struggled throughout the World Cup tournament, apart from that game against Zimbabwe, will be delighted with the news. But New Zealand do have a part-time off-spin bowler in their line-up: Glenn Phillips. It has yet to be seen if New Zealand bring Phillips in right in the powerplay.

Santner won the toss and opted to bowl first, with the McConchie move being the only change in the playing XI for New Zealand. They opted for an extra fast bowler in Jacob Duffy in the line-up.

"Looks a good surface, a tinge of grass on it. So, I guess we'll see if it does anything at the top. And we know obviously India have a lot of power, so we’ll try to restrict them to, I guess, a chaseable score," said Santner.

India made no changes to their playing XI.

"We're happy to bat first. We were looking to bat. It's been working for us in the last game also. We played a similar kind of cricket. Red soil, so we're happy to bat first. I mean, always when you play a semi-final or a World Cup final, it's good to have runs on board and then come out and defend. And the bowlers are doing a wonderful job as well," Suryakumar said.