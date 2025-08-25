Suryakumar Yadav targeted by ex-Pakistan star as ruthless criticism fuels rivalry: 'He isn't effective…'

The Asia Cup is still two weeks away, but the countdown to the eight-team tournament has well and truly begun. The marquee group stage match between India and Pakistan will take place on September 14 in Dubai, and ahead of the encounter, former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan took aim at India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, bringing his record against the arch-rival into the mix. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the Asia Cup. (AP)

In the five matches Suryakumar Yadav has played against Pakistan so far, he has managed 64 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 118.50, with his highest score being 18.

Bazid Khan was unable to pinpoint the exact reason behind Suryakumar Yadav's failures against Pakistan; however, he stated that his record can help the Salman Ali Agha-led side.

However, Suryakumar Yadav enters the Asia Cup with solid form. The right-hander scored more than 700 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the latest edition of the premier T20 tournament.

Also Read: 'Bhai camera toh bandh kar ley': Rinku Singh snapped at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav

“Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone, but somehow, against Pakistan, he hasn’t been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue,” said Bazid Khan while analysing India's squad on the ‘Game On Hai’ show.

India will miss Ravindra Jadeja

This will be the first premier T20 tournament that India will play after Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja's retirements. The trio called time on their T20 career after winning the World Cup in 2024.

Bazid Khan reckons India will definitely miss the trio's experience. He went on to state that the side would probably miss Jadeja a bit more than Rohit and Kohli.

“Look, all these players are high-class. There isn’t anyone here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game, that is something India will surely miss,” said Bazid.

“The absence of Ravindra Jadeja is also an issue. Axar Patel might be there, but Jadeja was exceptional in fielding as well,” he added.

India's Asia Cup squad was announced last week. Shubman Gill will serve as Suryakumar's deputy. Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have not found a place in the squad, despite their solid performances in the IPL for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, respectively.

India's Asia Cup squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.