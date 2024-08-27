'I got injured... a lot of players got opportunities': Suryakumar Yadav aims for Test return after 19 months

Suryakumar Yadav has been handed a second opportunity to script a return to Test cricket. Having last played a Test in February 2023 against Australia in Nagpur, which was also his debut appearance for India in the format, Suryakumar was picked neither for the World Test Champions final last year nor for the West Indies tour. However, 19 months since that Nagpur tie, the newly-appointed India T20I captain could make a comeback to the format with the start of the domestic red-ball season in the country. Suryakumar Yadav last played a Test match for India in February 2023

India have as many as 10 Test matches lined up for the remainder of 2024 - two against Bangladesh next month, three against New Zealand in October and the all-important Border-Gavaskar series in Australia in December. Ahead of the Test matches, selectors have included all India probables and some emerging talent for the Duleep Trophy, which will play a key role for the Ajit Agarkar-led committee in picking the Indian squads for each Test series.

Suryakumar has been picked for the red-ball tournament, which will begin on September 5. But ahead of the Duleep Trophy, the India batter will play for Mumbai Cricket Association in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament against TNCA XI in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

“There are a lot of players who have worked hard to earn their place in the Test squad. Even I want to earn a place in that Test squad. After I made my debut for India in Tests, I got injured. A lot of players who got opportunities have done well. Those are the players who deserve the opportunity right now. Going forward, if I have to play, that is not in my control. What is in my control right now is to play this tournament (Buchi Babu), go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then we will see what happens,” he told Indian Express following his practice session on Monday.

‘Cannot bat in Tests like T20Is but intent is key’: Suryakumar

Apart from Suryakumar, the match will also see the return of Shreyas Iyer to red-ball cricket since being dropped from the Indian Test team midway through the England series at home earlier in February. The Mumbai team will also have Sarfaraz Khan, who had a decent outing in the side's opener last week in the pre-season tournament. All the three batters will be vying for a role in the India's middle-order line-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

“This format is a little challenging. You have to be one step ahead. You cannot bat like you do in a T20I match. But at the same time, intent is very important, including the body language you carry on to the ground. The thinking part of what needs to be done has to be done during the practice sessions. You cannot go to the game and think too much. What is in your control are the practice sessions and what you do until the start of the game. If you do well, stay humble. If you do not do well, go back to the basics and drawing board, start and come back again,” Surya said.