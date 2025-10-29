Suryakumar Yadav's extended poor run will ‘inevitably create internal scrutiny’: ‘Current output doesn’t reflect…'

Abhishek Nayar, the former India assistant coach, believes the time has come for Suryakumar Yadav to let the bat do all the talking. The right-handed batter, who turned 35 earlier this year, has been struggling with horrendous form in T20Is in 2025, scoring just 100 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of more than 105. The India captain might over overseen the Asia Cup triumph, but he would be the first one to admit that he let the team down with the bat in hand. Suryakumar Yadav has scored just 100 runs in 11 innings in 2025. (AP)

The right-hander set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 stage on fire, scoring 717 runs for the Mumbai Indians. However, his form in international T20s has left much to be desired, and it remains to be seen whether he can turn the corner in the five-match series against Australia.

Nayar believes that Suryakumar's form will likely invite internal scrutiny, and the members of the support staff will have to raise questions about his form if he continues to underperform Down Under.

“This Australian tour presents an interesting scenario. While team victories often overshadow individual performances, any downturn in results will raise questions. As India's T20I Captain and someone who’s been the number one-ranked batter in T20I cricket for a long period of time, Suryakumar’s extended run without significant scores at number three will inevitably create internal scrutiny," said JioStar Nayar on ‘Game Plan’.

“We know his calibre and impact potential, and Australian conditions with their bounce and pace should actually benefit his batting style. Ultimately, the biggest questions will come from within, as this current output doesn’t reflect his true capabilities,” he added.

Not a single fifty

In 2025, Suryakumar Yadav has played 12 T20Is for India, failing to score a single fifty, with his highest score being 47 not out against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match.

The entire Indian team has adopted a fearless approach, and Suryakumar's failures can be attributed to the high-risk style with which he plays. However, the time has come for the Indian captain to let his guard down for a bit and just get a feel of things before he can start taking the bowlers to the cleaners.

With Shubman Gill breathing down his neck, the pressure is truly on Suryakumar to find form as soon as possible and get back among the runs. A roaring SKY holds the key if India are to defend their T20 World Cup title next year when the tournament is played in India and Sri Lanka.

The first T20I between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday, October 29 in Canberra.