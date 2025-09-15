Suryakumar Yadav's India qualify for Super Four after UAE’s stunning win over Oman in Asia Cup

The Indian team qualified for the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after the UAE pulled off a stunning win against Oman on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Oman, who suffered a second consecutive loss in the continental tournament, suffered a group-stage exit. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right celebrates with batting partner Shivam Dube after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan(AP)

India were on a qualification course for the second round of the Asia Cup 2025 after winning both their opening two matches in Group A thus far. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side beat the UAE in their opener on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, and then extended their supremacy over arch-rival Pakistan with a comprehensive seven-wicket win on Sunday at the same venue.

With the UAE inflicting a second straight loss for Oman, India qualified for the Super Four stage with a match in hand in the group stage. The defending champions, hence, became the first team to make the second round. They will play their final Group A match against Oman on Friday in Dubai.

This development also means that the final qualification spot from Group A for the Super Four stage will be decided by the match between Pakistan and the UAE on Wednesday. While the former Asia Cup champions do hold the edge over the Muhammad Waseem-led side, Pakistan have yet to decide whether they will play the match on Wednesday amid media reports saying that the PCB has threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup tournament following the no-handshake drama in the game against India.

PCB had earlier written a letter to the ICC demanding the removal of Andy Pycroft from the panel of referees for the Asia Cup 2025, after alleging that he sided with India and was the one who suggested that the two captains not shake hands at the toss.

Clinical UAE beat Oman by 42 runs

The UAE bounced back phenomenally on Monday after losing to India to beat Oman and keep their hopes of making the Super Four alive in the Asia Cup. Captain Waseem anchored the UAE innings with a 69 off 54 balls, while his opening partner Alishan Sharafu blazed away to a 38-ball 51 after a scratchy start to guide UAE to 172 for five after being sent in.

Junaid Siddique's (4/23) fine bowling display helped the UAE fold Oman for 130 in 18.4 overs.