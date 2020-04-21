e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Swag mera desi hai’: Hardik Pandya shares throwback picture

‘Swag mera desi hai’: Hardik Pandya shares throwback picture

Reminiscing the old days, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday shared a classic throwback picture with brother Krunal.

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
File image of Hardik and Krunal Pandya
File image of Hardik and Krunal Pandya(Twitter)
         

Reminiscing the old days, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday shared a classic throwback picture with brother Krunal. In the 2011 photo, the duo are smiling while posing for the camera with a ‘desi swag.’

“Throwback to 2011, How time changes @krunalpandya_official, Swag Mera desi hai,” Hardik captioned the post on Instagram.

 

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, made a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

The first match of the series got washed out due to rain, and the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Pandya made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Dharamsala in October 2016.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world has been stopped including the 13th edition of the IPL.

On April 16, the IPL 2020 was suspended till further notice due to ‘evolving global health concerns’.

