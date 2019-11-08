e-paper
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shubman Gill’s 48 in vain as Punjab lose to Hyderabad by 2 runs

Punjab’s target was reworked to 100 from 14 overs due to rains under VJD method but in the end they could only score 97 for 4 to lose the match by two runs.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
A file photo of Shubman Gill.
A file photo of Shubman Gill.(Getty Images)
         

Shubman Gill’s 48 off 42 balls was not enough as Punjab suffered a narrow two-run defeat against Hyderabad under VJD method in a rain-truncated T20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday.

Opting to bowl in the Group C match, Punjab restricted Hyderabad to 149 for 7 from 20 overs with Akshath Reddy top-scoring with 47 off just 27 balls.

For Punjab, Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul grabbed three wickets each for 11 and 44 runs respectively.

Punjab’s target was reworked to 100 from 14 overs due to rains under VJD method but in the end they could only score 97 for 4 to lose the match by two runs.

In other Group C matches, Chhattisgarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 9 wickets after the match was reduced to six-over-a-side affair due to rains, while Maharashtra recorded an eight-run victory over Railways.

Hosts Chandigarh also notched up a nine-run win over Himachal Pradesh under VJD Method in another rain affected Group C match.

