‘Symonds-Harbhajan overshadowed how good a Test match it was’: Waugh recalls ‘controversial’ IND vs AUS 2008 SCG affair

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 series hasn’t been short of drama. From Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head’s altercation to Virat Kohli’s meltdown at Australian media, fans have been entertained to a classic epic. Ahead of the fifth and final Test match in Sydney, one is easily reminded of the controversial 2008 match at the SCG. Mark Waugh recalled the 2008 Sydney Test between India and Australia.(Getty Images)

The 2008 Sydney Test saw the ‘Monkeygate’ scandal, which involved Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds, coupled with plenty of controversial calls from the umpires. Recalling the controversy, Australia legend Mark Waugh stated on Fox Cricket that the confrontation between Symonds, Harbhajan downplayed the level of cricket played in the match.

Mark Waugh on 2008 Sydney Test

“It was a very controversial Test match. Obviously the Andrew Symonds-Harbhajan Singh confrontation overshadowed how good a Test match it really was,” he said.

“It looked like it was going to be a draw at that stage of the game but throughout that game, there was a little bit of niggle. There is always a bit of niggle when you have two good sides going against each other.

“India, they, I guess, get a bit upset with the way we play the game. I think Australia plays the game hard but fair, but sometimes it can rile the opposition up. They think we are overstepping the line. But that is just part of the game. I don’t think we overstep the line,” he added.

Australia won the 2008 Sydney Test by 122 runs at the end of Day 5. Speaking on Sky Cricket in 2020, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting even pointed out that India were on the receiving end of bad umpiring decisions. Meanwhile, Steve Bucknor, who was the umpire in that match, stated in 2020 that he made two mistakes which cost India the match, which ended in the final ten minutes of Day 5.

The win saw Australia retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Ponting’s side also notched 16 consecutive Test victories, equalling the previous record held by Australia’s Steve Waugh.

Harbhajan was also charged with racial abuse in his altercation with Symonds, and the Indian spinner was banned by the match referee for three Tests. The charges were downgraded later to a lesser charge of using abusive language and the ban was lifted.