T20WC champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik, Surykaumar honoured with grand gesture at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet

The grand wedding is less than a week away. Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Group Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. As the wedding day drew near, several celebrities from Bollywood, sports and other fields were spotted at the Jio World Convention Centre for the Sangeet ceremony on Saturday. And it included the likes of few members of the triumphant T20 World Cup side, who were honoured with a grand gesture from all the attendees. T20WC champions Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Surykaumar Yadav honoured

In a video that went viral on social media in the early hour of Saturday afternoon, India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, his deputy Hardik Pandya and former No. 1 ICC T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav were seen on the podium during the sangeet ceremony, along side Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Arjit Singh's 'Lehra Do' from the Bollywood movie 83 played in the background. The attendees at the sangeet ceremony were seen standing up as the music played, waving their arms aloft to honour the three members of the World Cup-winning side.

Team India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final last Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. This was India's second T20 World Cup win, adding to their 2007 glory under MS Dhoni. Rohit remains the only Indian player to be part of both winning teams.

Following the win, Indian team were left stranded in the hurricane-hit Barbados for a few days, before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged a charter flight for their return home. The players reached New Delhi after a 16-hour long flight on Thursday morning and then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence over breakfast. Later that same day, they landed in Mumbai, where there was an open-bus convoy from Nariman Point to the Wankhede Stadium, where they were felicitated in front of a packed 30000 crowd.

Barring the aforementioned trio, other members of the cricketing fraternity who were spotted at the Sangeet ceremony included former India captain Dhoni, ex-India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and incumbent players - Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Krunal Pandya among others.