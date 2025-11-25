T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the fixtures’ announcement live?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will finally announce the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule on Tuesday, November 25, and the event will be live on both TV and online. The premier tournament will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka in February-March next year, and India and Pakistan are expected to be placed in the same group once again. India are the defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the summit clash of the last edition in 2024. The schedule for the T20 World Cup will be announced on Tuesday. (AFP)

After winning the World Cup last year, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is as the trio bowed out on the ultimate high.

According to several reports, the BCCI has shortlisted just five venues in India to host the World Cup in 2026, and the cities are - Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. Sri Lanka will also get three venues for the 20-team competition.

The final of the competition is expected to be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while one semi-final is expected to be hosted in Mumbai. However, the plan will change if Pakistan make it to the knockouts, and in that case, the game will go ahead in Colombo.

The schedule announcement for the T20 World Cup 2026 will feature former India captain Rohit Sharma, current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, women’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sri Lanka legend Angelo Mathews.

Qualified teams for the T20 World Cup 2026:

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement:

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule be announced?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where will live streaming be available for the T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement?

The T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.