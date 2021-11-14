David Warner comes up with heartwarming response to fan's 'Warner vs Kane' post ahead of T20 World Cup final

Australian opener David Warner on Sunday came up with a heart-warming response to a fan's ‘Warner vs Kane’ reply to a post shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the T20 World Cup final. Australia and New Zealand will square off on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium with both teams eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup trophy.

Joining the bandwagon, SRH too shared a World Cup final post giving best wishes to both the teams. Responding the post, a fan wrote, "Warner vs Kane Man these two are in SRH too, this game is totally unpredictable."

The Aussie opener soon replied saying, "We will both be winners."

ALSO READ: Warner 30 runs away from massive T20 WC record for Australia

David Warner responds to a fan's post(Instagram grab)

Both the stalwarts have long been members of the SRH. Warner joined in 2014 and led the franchise to title glory in 2016 while Williamson, joined joined in 2015, led the franchise to the final in 2018. In 2021, the New Zealand skipper was reappointed the captain of SRH after the management dropped Warner from the playing XI.

Both remain members of the franchise with SRH yet to announce their retention list for the IPL 2022 mega auction, however the Aussie did confirm that he will be part of the auction pool.