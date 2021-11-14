New Zealand vs Australia: David Warner 30 runs away from surpassing two Australian legends to massive T20 WC record

Australian opener David Warner stands 30 runs short of scripting a huge record for his nation in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Australia will be up against New Zealand in the final, eyeing their maiden World T20 trophy.

In the 2021 edition of the competition, Warner has scored 236 runs in six innings at 59.50 and with a strike rate of 148.42. If he can score 30 more in final, he will surpass two Australian legends - Matthew Hayden and Shen Watson - to become the highest run-getter for Australia in a single T20 World Cup. Hayden had amassed 265 runs in six innings in the inaugural T20 World Cup, in 2007 while Watson scored 249 runs in six innings in 2012.

On surpassing the 14-run mark, Warner will also become the sixth-highest run-getter in T20I cricket, going past Pakistan captain Babar Azam (2507 runs) and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez (2514 runs). Warner presently has 2501 runs in 87 T20I innings.

Warner will be the key batter for Australia in the T20 World Cup final. His form, heading into the tournament was a huge concern for the management, given his struggles in IPL 2021. He played only two matches in the second leg, in the UAE, where he registered a rare golden duck and 2 off 4 in the second game before being dropped again from the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI.

Warner, however, bounced back in style, to become one of the key players in Australia's run to a second T20 World Cup final.