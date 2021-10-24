‘The back is fine, it was jittery’: Hardik Pandya gives big update on return to bowling

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has not been bowling after his successful back surgery, reassured the fans that he will soon be seen rolling his arms in the latter stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The all-rounder's comments regarding his return to bowling came ahead of the India-Pakistan clash, which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

"The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won't be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl,” said Pandya.

Speaking about the much-anticipated clash between the two arch rivals, Pandya lowered down the emotions and stated that as a player he likes to keep things professional.

“I don't like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes. It's simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right,” added Pandya.

India start their T20 World Cup campaign against Babar Azam's Pakistan, who won the toss and invited Virat Kohli and company to bat first.

Going into the clash against Pakistan, India went with three seam options (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah) and two spin bowlers (Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja).