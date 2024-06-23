Sunil Gavaskar lambasted for 'unreal bias' after Rohit Sharma dismissal: 'Had it been Kohli, he'd have lost his head'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was lambasted on social media as fans called out his hypocrisy over his on-air reaction to the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's second Super Eight match in the 2024 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh in Antigua. India scripted a fifth straight win in the tournament, beating their Asian rivals by 50 runs, to move a step closer to securing the semifinal berth for the second consecutive time in T20 World Cups. Sunil Gavaskar's hypocrisy called out over on-air reaction on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's dismissal

Being put to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, India got off to a steady start, scoring 39 runs in the first 22 balls, where captain Rohit took a more aggressive route. He smashed three boundaries and a solitary six to score 23 runs in just 11 balls before being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder watched Rohit back away, and hence dished out a fuller delivery with the arm. The India opener looked to slog it away, but got a thick top-edge, and it was snaffled by the extra cover fielder.

As Rohit made his way back to the dressing room, Gavaskar, who was in the commentary box, said: “For someone who has hit 10 runs in 2 balls would not go for a big shot, but for Rohit Sharma, it's all about the team.”

Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs in this T20 World Cup, having managed just 29 runs in his first four matches, tried to stick around with a patient 37-run knock off 28 balls before being deceived by a slower delivery from Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Kohli was keen to take the pacer down the ground, but was undone by the length and lack of pace from the delivery as the ball curled in late to hit the middle of middle stump.

Following Kohli's dismissal, Gavaskar was rather furious, saying: "What was he thinking? Should have played inside out."

The varied reaction did not go down well with fans on social media as they lashed out at the India batting legend over his "unreal bias." Here are some of the reactions…

Team India will return on Monday for their final Super Eight match, against Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet. A win will guarantee them a spt in the semifinals for the World Cup.