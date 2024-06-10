T20 World Cup: Pakistan players slammed after loss to India

Pakistan’s batting line-up has been in disarray at this T20 World Cup. They have the established Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed, but in their two games so far, they have looked clueless. After struggling in the shock loss to USA, they didn’t seem to know where their next run would come from against India’s bowlers. Pakistan batters succumbed under pressure in run-chase against India.(AFP)

Against USA, they didn’t recover from a top-order collapse and finished on a below-par 159/7, eventually losing in the Super Over. Against India, the side imploded after a decent start, going from 80/4 in the 15th over to finish at 113/7 chasing just 120. They were cruising at 80/3 in 13 overs when the set opener Mohammad Rizwan was bowled playing a reckless shot against Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan lost their way from there.

“Disappointing loss, that’s for sure,” Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten said. “As a batting unit, you can’t lose as many wickets as we are losing. Players have got to take responsibility when that opportunity comes,” he said.

Pakistan were guilty of consuming 59 dot balls in the chase. It helped India build pressure and pull off a six-run win. “Certainly on a pitch like that it is really, really important to be able to rotate the strike. You also have to be able to use 120 balls really well. We did for 15 overs and then lost the plot...we’re losing too many wickets,” Kirsten said in the post-match press conference.

“These guys are all international players and they’re aware that when they’re not performing at their best there’s going to be pressure put on them,” Kirsten said. “A lot of these guys have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world over many, many years and it’s really up to them to decide how they’re going to take their games forward.”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi called for major changes in the team. “It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan fast bowling greats Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, in the panel of the broadcaster, slammed the team.

Akram blasted Rizwan. The keeper-batter had scored 31 off 44 when he fell. “Rizwan has no game awareness. He should have known Bumrah was given the ball to take wickets and that the wise thing would have been to play his deliveries cautiously,” he said.

Younis said: “Pakistan, if you can’t win this game, what should I say?” This was given to you on a platter, and Pakistan spilled it. It was horrible performance by the Pakistan batters…they couldn’t really finish the game.”

Pakistan are now in danger of an early exit. They have to win their next two games to equal USA on points and hope the co-hosts lose both their games heavily. Pakistan play Canada on June 11 at New York and then finish the group stage against Ireland on June 16 in Lauderhill.