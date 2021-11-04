Pakistani actor makes huge allegation against BCCI after India beat Afghanistan, Aakash Chopra gives fitting reply

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Wednesday came up with a fitting reply for a Pakistani television actress who accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for "buying" the T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Team India on Wednesday recorded their first win in this edition of the T20 World Cup, beating Afghanistan by a thumping 66 runs, after having lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scripted a record-breaking opening stand that powered India to 210 for two. Afghanistan failed to get the chase off to a good start and lost wickets at a regular interval before being restricted to 144 for seven. The win helped India stay in contention for a spot in the semis.

"This is how it is done. India played like India," tweeted Aakash moments after the game. However, actress Sehar Shinwari replied to him saying, "BCCI bought a good match."

BCCI bought a good match 👍 https://t.co/2SWhLRbAig — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2021

Minutes later Aakash replied saying, "If only closed minds came with closed mouths."

India will now have to beat Namibia and Scotland by a massive margin in their remaining games of Group 2 while expecting Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand.

Pakistan are the only side to have virtually confirmed their berth in the semis having won all their four group games.