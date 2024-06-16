Rahul Dravid surprises Canada by entering dressing room after washout, touched by 'memorable' gesture in India swansong

Having already qualified for the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, all India expected was game time before they leave for the West Indies. Canada, on the other hand, who were already eliminated from the race to the Super Eight, looked for much-needed experience of playing against a former world champion. But the final Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out without a ball being bowled owing to wet outfield. Rahul Dravid was presented with a signed Canada jersey

After the match was called off on Saturday, India head coach Rahul Dravid paid a surprise visit to the Canada dressing room, where he did not just meet the players, he was also presented with a signed jersey from all the members of the team before he delivered a rousing speech to inspire the players.

The former India captain, who is set to step down from the head coach role after the T20 World Cup, recalled his short stint of playing in Scotland, back in 2003, as he shed light on the struggles of being an associate nation. Notably, Dravid played 11 one-day matches for Scotland in their national cricket league and was part of the tour game against a visiting Pakistan side in 2003 after the ODI World Cup that year.

"Thanks a lot. Want to acknowledge and appreciate the fantastic contribution that you have made to this tournament. I think all of us recognise the struggles and the challenges that you all have to go through to be able to play this sport," Dravid said in his speech to the members of the Canada team in Florida.

"It's not easy. I understand that having actually played as a cricketer in Scotland way back, I think, in 2003. So I know that the struggle is for an associate country. But so you guys are honestly are a great inspiration for all of us to show that we love the game truly. The kind of sacrifices you guys are willing to make to play this tournament. All I will say is that keep taking It forward. I am sure you guys are inspiring young boys and girls in your own countries to be able to play the sport. I think it's great for the world cricket," he added.

Canada finished third in the points table with a solitary win against Ireland in four matches. Pakistan, placed fourth in Group A, are yet to play their final match, against Ireland on Sunday in Florida.

India will play their next match on June 20 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados against Afghanistan in the first Super Eight match of the 2024 T20 World Cup.