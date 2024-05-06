T20 World Cup receives terror threat in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies reacts: Report

With less than a month to go for the T20 World Cup, the ICC tournament has run into a block with reports of terror attacks threatening to hamper the event. Cricbuzz has reported that intelligence suggests potential threats from pro-Islamic State (IS) media sources, including the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch IS-Khorasan (IS-K). These threats reportedly incite violence against sporting events. T20 World Cup under threat? (AFP)

Jonny Graves, CEO of CWI, emphasised close collaboration with local authorities in host countries. He assured everyone that a 'comprehensive and robust security plan' is in place to address any identified risks. "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continuously monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," he told Cricbuzz.

Regional security efforts

Caribbean leaders, including Trinidad and Tobago's Prime Minister Keith Rowley, are working with security agencies to combat potential threats. Regional security officials are also actively monitoring the situation. A report in Trinidad's Daily Express stated that their PM, Rowley, confirmed cooperation between Caricom (the Caribbean Community) and security agencies to combat potential threats to the World Cup. Additionally, reports indicate that regional security officials in Barbados are overlooking the situation.

The Cricket T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 2 to 29, 2024. It will be held in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago in the West Indies. Matches are also scheduled for Florida, New York, and Texas in the United States. Currently, no specific threats have been reported to US venues.

The final will be played in Barbados, and the semi-finals will be held in Trinidad and Guyana. This is also the first time the West Indies will host the Cricket World Cup since 2010 when it last organised the World T20 14 years ago.