Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm, drops 'special' post for Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Bumrah on India's win vs Australia

India kept their unbeaten run in the 2024 T20 World Cup alive with yet another dominating show as they beat reigning 50-over world champions Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday to make the semifinals. Rohit Sharma's thundering knock of 92 along with a clinical show from the bowlers helped India script a 24-run win to head to the penultimate round of the tournament as Group 1 leaders from the Super Eight. Sachin Tendulkar all praise for Team India for making the T20 World Cup semifinal

During the match, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was in absolute awe of the incumbent leader of the Men in Blue, Rohit, for his “special and effortless” knock that helped the 2007 champions set the mighty target of 206. Rohit laced eight sixes and seven boundaries to smash 92 runs in just 41 balls.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“Witnessing @ImRo45 bat was pure joy. He got into good positions, and his effortless bat swing and timing helped him achieve the distance he got. A special knock indeed,” tweeted Sachin.

The former ODI World Cup winner also posted a tweet after India's sixth consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup where he mentioned Axar Patel's one-handed stunner to dismiss Mitchell Marsh and Jasprit Bumrah's wicket of Travis Head as the two crucial moments from the match.

He added: “Well done, India! Two crucial moments defined our victory today: @akshar2026's brilliant catch at the boundary and @Jaspritbumrah93's wicket of Travis Head. Can't wait for the semi-finals!”

This was the second straight time India made the semifinals of a T20 World Cup and the fifth time overall. Twice did they make the final and only once, in the inaugural edition in 2007 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, did they lift the elusive title.

India, who have registered 10 straight T20I wins since December 2023 to record their second-best ever run in the format, will next face defending champions England in the semifinal on June 27 in Guyana. India lost to England in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup semifinals. Overall, India and England share two wins apiece from four encounters in T20 World Cups.