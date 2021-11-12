'So proud of how far this young man has come' - Glenn Maxwell posts special message for Pakistan pacer, exchange jerseys

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday shared a special message for Pakistan fast bowler and Big Bash League (BBL) teammate Haris Rauf after the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. The players also exchanged their jerseys.

Both play for Melbourne Stars in the BBL. Maxwell shared a picture of the two holding each other's jerseys after the semi-final game.

"I'm so proud of how far this young man has come! What he has done for the @starsbbl and Pakistan cricket has been extraordinary! He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone who I will always treasure as a friend. You are a superstar @harisraufofficial," Maxwell captioned the post on Instagram.

Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the semi-final game on Thursday to reach their second final in a T20 World Cup.

David Warner scored a 30-ball 49 to lay the foundation for the Aussies in their 177 chase before Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stitched an unbeaten 81-run stand in 7.4 overs to take Australia home with an over to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan made 176 for four batting first thanks to half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Australia will now play against New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.