Taide ton powers Mumbai Customs to big win

Atharva Taide, the former India Under-19 player, cracked a brilliant 63-ball 144 (17x4, 7x6) to power Mumbai Customs to a 56-run victory over Air India in their DY Patil T20 Cup match at the DY Patil University Ground on Monday.

In another match, Indian Oil rode on Siddhesh Lad's 67 (40b, 6x4, 3x6) and contributions from Ricky Bhui (46), Armaan Jaffer (45) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (43) to beat Tata Sports Club by 93 runs.

Brief scores: Bank of Baroda 159/8 in 20 overs (Rajesh Sharma 47, Aakash Anand 44; Prince Badlani 3/18, Karn Sharma 3/18) lost to DY Patil Group A 165/6 in 14.3 overs (Abdul Samad 66, Priyam Garg 33, Naushad Shaikh 31; KC Cariappa 3/37) by 4 wkts; Canara Bank 138 in 19.2 overs (KV Siddharth 51; Sandeep Sharma 2/14, Dhaval Kulkarni 2/30, Tushar Deshpande 2/19, Akhil Herwadkar 2/30) lost to Bharat Petroleum Corporation 139/4 in 13.2 overs (Eknath Kerkar 51, Akhil Herwadkar 38) by 6 wkts; Mumbai Customs 226/4 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 144, Sachin Yadav 43) beat Air India SC 170 in 20 overs (Ripal Shah 33, Tanush Kotian 32; Deepak Shetty 4/33) by 56 runs; Indian Oil Corporation 225/5 in 20 overs (Siddhesh Lad 67, Ricky Bhui 46, Armaan Jaffer 45, Yashasvi Jaiswal 43) beat Tata SC 132 in 15.1 overs (Varun Lavande 33; Atit Seth 3/27) by 93 runs.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University clinch squash crown

Somaiya Vidyavihar University beat Mumbai University 3-0 to clinch the men’s title in the All-India Inter-University Squash Championship held at the Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

In the women's category, University of Madras defeated Delhi's Shiv Nadar University 3-2.

Result (final, men): Somaiya Vidyavihar University beat University of Mumbai 3-0 (Rahul Baitha beat Aakash Gupta 12-10, 11-2, 11-8; Suraj Chand beat Mohit Tanwar 11-6, 11-5, 11-2; Avinash Sahani beat Vishal Rajbhar 11-3, 13-11, 9-11, 15-13).

City to host Red Bull Showrun, Coulthard

F1 enthusiasts in the city will have the opportunity to witness the Red Bull Showrun along the roads of Bandstand on March 12.

Red Bull India and Oracle Red Bull Racing are bringing the Showrun back to India after the Hyderabad Showrun in 2015 when the legendary David Coulthard was behind the wheel. Coulthard, the 13-time Grand Prix winner, will return to India for the Mumbai spectacle.

"India has gained such a strong fan base for F1. I am sure when I drive those dazzling streets at Bandstand, I will see a huge turnaround of the crowd," Coulthard said.

6-Red Open snooker: Painingal overcomes Vernekar

Mahshook Painingal overcame stiff challenge from Samarth Vernekar to win 3-2 (57-13, 47-18, 24-31, 1-42, 41-12) in a second-round contest of the Matunga Gymkhana organized 6-Red Open snooker tournament.

Results: Round 2: Mahshook Painingal bt Samarth Vernekar 3-2 (57-13, 47-18, 24-31, 1-42(36), 41-12); Round 1: Neville Ramzi bt Karthik Shah 3-0 (40-13, 37-18, 39-26); Sudhakar Kemble bt Neeta Sanghvi 3-1 (28-24, 21-8, 34-23, 36-10); Mithil Shinde bt Mayur Sarda 3-1 (42-11, 40-0, 20-31, 31-14); Khushal Galaiya bt Dev Sheth 3-0 (42-8, 40-28, 48-39); Ashwin Palnitkar bt Chinmay Gawade 3-0 (44-14, 37-17, 38-28) Sahil Karnani bt Rajit Mehta 3-0 (40-27, 39-11, 38-26); Swaroop Pillai bt Kishore Laungani 3-2 (39-2, 30-41, 16-42, 27-23, 28-19). Rushabh Gohil bt Rahul Pachpute 3-1 (40-34, 53-18, 29-32, 43-25); Santosh Mane bt Amit Datarni 3-2 (44-8, 9-49, 46-37, 23-31, 43-21).

MFA League: Shetty nets hat-trick for Karnatak SA

Sanchit Shetty netted a hat-trick as Karnatak Sporting Association beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 5-0 in an Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Results: Elite Div: Mumbai Knights JMJ SC 2 (Nayan Kajve, Shanon Pereira) beat Protrack SC 1 (Sylvester D’Mello); Karnatak SA 5 (Sanchit Shetty 3, Roger Anthony 2) beat PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC 0; First Div: Jupiter FC 1 (Leon D’Souza) beat Springfield FC 0.

Ramanath Payyade Memorial: Karnataka Amateurs SC in fighting draw

Karnataka Amateurs Sports Club rallied from two goals down to hold Mogaveera Sports Club 2-2 in a league match of the 25th Shri Ramanath Payyade Memorial football tournament played at the Karnatak Sporting Association ground. The point ensured Karnataka Amateurs qualified for the quarter-finals.

Results: Mogaveera SC 2 (Murad Mohd, Abhishek Michael) drew with Karnataka Amateurs SC 2 (Gaurav Rao, Sumeet Salian); Union SC 3 (Kumar Rathod, Ajay Poojary, Sunil Gurung) beat Bombay Fort SC 1 (Pranav Shetty); Jaihind SC 5 (Shrinath Rathod 2, Sunil Rathod, Kumar Rathod, Akash Rathod) beat Udaya SC 0; Satya Vijaya SC 3 (Reuel Kunder 2, Tushar Poojary) beat Bombay Fort SC 1 (Mohan Poojary).