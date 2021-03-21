'Take a bow': Twitter hails India for emphatic T20I series win against England

Team India defeated England in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to secure an outstanding 3-2 series win.

Put in to bat, India put up a mammoth total of 224/2 in 20 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and the two returned with scores of 80 not out and 64, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 32 and Hardik Pandya's impressive 39 provided able support.

In response, the visitors could only manage 188/8 in 20 overs, thus falling short of the target by 36 runs. Jos Buttler's 52 and Dawid Malan's 68 kept their side in the game but once they departed, the tide turned completely in India's favour.

Earlier in the series, England --ranked number 1 in the T20I rankings-- opened their account by winning the first game. The hosts responded with a win only to fall behind 1-2. With the series on the line and two must-win encounters ahead of them, Virat Kohli and Co. produced the goods to win the next two games to seal the series.

This win was hailed by former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag among others who took to Twitter to express their joy.

Here are some of the best tweets on India's win:

Absolutely Terrific!



Every game has been a roller coaster & both the teams fought it out really well.



Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the series victory! 👏🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/64q6vP5vit — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2021

Like the Test series, great fightback by India to win the series after being 1-0 down. Complete all round effort. But enjoyed watching Surya Kumar Yadav Bat and Bhuvi's comeback was spectacular. Well done Team India#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3QSrRr8CwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021

No Bumrah. No Shami. No Jadeja. No Rohit in the first couple of games. No Problem. Against the Number 1 side in the world. Losing the toss...and winning the game. Twice. Take a bow, Team India 👏😇🙌🥳 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

- Vs a full strength England team

- Lost 4/5 tosses

- No Bumrah

- 1-2 behind in the series

Then to win the series 3-2 is a phenomenal achievement from the Indian team 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/4ixtc6Q6No — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 20, 2021

Take a bow Team India on an impressive series win. And to do that against the full strength England team and after bowling in back to back matches with a wet ball is indeed a fabulous achievement. Great exhibition of skill and will. Keep it up👍👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wl8N4piy2U — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

Congratulations on dominating the series decider team India. How was the pitch?... #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 20, 2021

Victorious in the longest format

Victorious in the shortest format



ODIs- Loading



Congratulations boys! 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DTncwYHOQ8 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 20, 2021

After the Test and T20I series, the teams now shift focus to the last stage of the tour: the ODI series. All three matches will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, with the first ODI beginning on Tuesday, March 23.