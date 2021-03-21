'Take a bow': Twitter hails India for emphatic T20I series win against England
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra among others hailed Team India's remarkable T20I series win against world number 1 England.
Team India defeated England in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to secure an outstanding 3-2 series win.
Put in to bat, India put up a mammoth total of 224/2 in 20 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and the two returned with scores of 80 not out and 64, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire 32 and Hardik Pandya's impressive 39 provided able support.
In response, the visitors could only manage 188/8 in 20 overs, thus falling short of the target by 36 runs. Jos Buttler's 52 and Dawid Malan's 68 kept their side in the game but once they departed, the tide turned completely in India's favour.
Earlier in the series, England --ranked number 1 in the T20I rankings-- opened their account by winning the first game. The hosts responded with a win only to fall behind 1-2. With the series on the line and two must-win encounters ahead of them, Virat Kohli and Co. produced the goods to win the next two games to seal the series.
This win was hailed by former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Virender Sehwag among others who took to Twitter to express their joy.
Here are some of the best tweets on India's win:
After the Test and T20I series, the teams now shift focus to the last stage of the tour: the ODI series. All three matches will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, with the first ODI beginning on Tuesday, March 23.
