'Take playing in subcontinent seriously': Shastri goes ruthless at England, Vaughan 'not surprised' with shock AFG loss

Afghanistan delivered another seismic shock in world cricket, sending Jos Buttler's England crashing out of the 2025 Champions Trophy with a thrilling 8-run victory on Wednesday. Ibrahim Zadran’s magnificent 177 set the foundation before Azmatullah Omarzai’s five-wicket masterclass sealed a historic triumph, reinforcing Afghanistan’s reputation as cricket’s ultimate disruptors. Afghanistan players celebrate after winning the match their Group B match against England (REUTERS)

England, chasing 326 for survival, crumbled under pressure despite Joe Root’s valiant 120. The early dismissals of Phil Salt and Jamie Smith left them reeling at 30/2, setting the tone for an uphill battle.

Root, however, held firm, crafting crucial partnerships – 68 runs with Ben Duckett and 83 with skipper Jos Buttler. But as has been England’s recurring nightmare, the moment they found stability, Afghanistan struck with lethal precision.

Following Afghanistan's win, former India head coach and broadcaster Ravi Shastri didn't mince his words as he criticised the English team on X (formerly Twitter). Shastri told the English team to prepare well for the subcontinental conditions, where England have struggled significantly.

“Afghanistan. You guys rock. Kammaaal Kaardi. For England. Take playing in the Subcontinent seriously with no excuses. Only then you will be recognised as a Team that can TRAVEL #AFGvENG #ChampionsTrophy2025,” Shastri wrote.

Vaughan not pleased with England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also criticised England, saying there was nothing surprising about the loss to Afghanistan.

“Brilliant from Afghanistan .. Throughly deserved win .. England just haven’t played good enough white ball cricket for a couple of years .. this result isn’t a surprise in these conditions .. #ChampionsTrophy2025,” wrote Vaughan.

Omarzai (5/58) delivered hammer blows at critical moments, removing Root when the former England captain looked primed to take the game deep. A fatigued ramp shot off Omarzai’s searing pace found Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s gloves, ending England’s last real hope.

Jamie Overton (32) fought back, stitching a 54-run stand for the seventh wicket, but a desperate heave cost him dearly, marking the death knell for England’s campaign.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s batting stood tall under pressure, fueled by Zadran’s majestic 177. His partnerships with Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) and Omarzai (41) ensured Afghanistan breached the 300-run mark, despite early setbacks against Jofra Archer’s fiery spells.

For England, this was déjà vu. Two years ago, Afghanistan stunned them at the World Cup in Delhi. Now, on an even grander stage, the Afghans have dealt an even heavier blow, officially eliminating England from the tournament.