Team India to face England, Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches; check full schedule

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 23, 2023 08:04 PM IST

The Indian team will take part in two warm-up games ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for warm-up matches ahead of the 2023 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November. The home team will play in two warm-up games against England (September 30) and Netherlands (October 3).

Team India players in action during the ODI series against Australia earlier this year(ANI)
Here's the full list of warm-up matches scheduled ahead of the 2023 World Cup:

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

