‘Team management thought I wouldn’t be able to clear Yo-Yo test at 36’, says Yuvraj Singh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:04 IST

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Thursday revealed that he was surprised after he was not selected for Indian national team despite passing the Yo-Yo test. The left-handed batsman, in an exclusive interview to Aaj Tak, said that the team management were not expecting him to clear the test at the age of 36, and did not make it clear to him that they wish to favour youngsters over ageing players.

“Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017. I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by a report in India Today.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards... yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” he added.

The 38-year-old further expressed disappointment that nobody sat down with him or Zaheer Khan or Virender Sehwag that the management wish to favour youngsters. “I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either. Whichever player it is, the person who is in-charge should sit down and talk with the player that we are looking at the youngsters and we’ve taken this step. This way, you do feel bad at the beginning but at least you give them the credit of being true to your face - something which doesn’t happen in Indian cricket,” he said.

The 2011 World Cup winning player further added that he took it personally initially, but now has made peace with it. “It has been like that forever almost. I have seen it happen to big names. Took it personally then but not now as there is a time for everything to move on and I have made my peace with it,” Yuvraj said.

