Tendulkar, Ganguly urged to intervene over BCCI's Champions Trophy uncertainty: 'Keep politics away from cricket'

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Moin Khan has fired shorts at the BCCI over doubts about India's travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The speculations are rife that the BCCI won't send the Indian team to Pakistan for the mega ICC event and will have a word with the ICC to adopt the hybrid model. It is not the first time that BCCI has backed out from travelling to the neighbouring nation, as last year, the Asian Cricket Council had to apply the hybrid model to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, Babar Azam-led Pakistan side travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly asked to advise BCCI over Champions Trophy uncertainity.(PTI)

A bilateral series from December 2012 to January 2013 in India was the final bilateral series between the two nations. Since then, both nations have only clashed at ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

The recent appointment of Jay Shah as ICC chairman also makes Pakistan's case lightly weaker to host the entire tournament at their own den.

However, Moin has urged Indian cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, and others to intervene and advise the BCCI to keep politics out of the game.

"Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, etc., should tell their cricket board to keep politics away from cricket. Cricket should not be obstructed by political issues. The fans would love to see India and Pakistan play. It will not only benefit Pakistan, but overall cricket will be benefited," Moin told Cricket Pakistan.

India ought to honour their commitments

Meanwhile, the PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC, keeping India games in mind. In the draft schedule, India are scheduled to play all their matches in Lahore, including a possible semi-final and final. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled for March 1.

Moin further stated that if India doesn't honour their commitments then Pakistan should also start taking such decisions in the future for the tournament which are scheduled to be played in India.

He added, "India ought to honour their commitments with the ICC. And if they do not come, then Pakistan should reconsider their decision to participate in any future events slated to be held in India."