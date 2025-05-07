Tendulkar, Sehwag send strong message after Indian Armed Forces execute Operation Sindoor: ‘Fearless in unity…’

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a strong message on social media after the Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. It was retaliation from the armed forces against the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks ago. Sachin Tendulkar and the Indian cricket fraternity react to the execution of Operation Sindoor.(ANI Image)

Tendulkar said there is no room for terrorism in this world while sharing a message for unity.

"Fearless in unity. Boundless in strength. India’s shield is her people. There’s no room for terrorism in this world. We’re ONE TEAM! Jai Hind. #OperationSindoor," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Earlier, the batting great also put a tweet condemning the terror attack in Pahalgham.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," he wrote on X.

Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag also posted a message and called Operation Sindoor an apt name.

"Agar koi aap par patthar phenke toh uspar Phool Phenko, Lekin Gamle ke saath. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor what an apt name," he added.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also wrote on Twitter on Operation Sindoor.

“JAI HIND #OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the military strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor, the defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 AM.

The Indian statement said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.