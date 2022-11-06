‘That is where Virat is very strong’: Shikhar Dhawan underlines Kohli's three big qualities

After enduring a rough patch for over two years, Virat Kohli finally found the lost rhythm at the Asia Cup and has since remained unshakable at the top. Kohli smashed his 71st international ton during the clash against Afghanistan at the continental tournament, thus ending an over 1000 days long century drought, and has carried forward the momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The talismanic India batter has amassed 246 runs from five encounters and currently stands as the leading run-scorer at the tournament. Batting at a strike-rate of almost 140, Kohli also has three half-centuries under the belt. Not only this but the former India captain also scripted a massive world record at tournament, becoming the leading run scorer in all the T20 World Cups combined.

Also Read | 'There are players like Kohli and Rohit but Suryakumar's different. India never had a player like that before': Gambhir

Shikhar Dhawan, who has shared the pitch with Kohli both at international and domestic level, is immensely proud of the latter's achievements and believes it is his self-belief, which has done wonders for the former India captain. Dhawan made the remarks on India Today Mumbai Conclave.

"In a world like this, especially when cricket is at stake, a lot of emotions are attached. When a layman watches the game, they then talk with emotion. They don't know what goes through a cricketer's life like what is the process and what ups and downs they go through. Their emotions are toward the end result.

"A cricketer is very process oriented and that makes the difference. But as a sportsman or celebrities you need to develop a shield to not let the negative comments into your head else the positivity disappears. That is where Virat is very strong and his self-belief was always there even when he wasn't making runs and still worked hard for them," said Dhawan, giving fans an idea about Kohli's mindset.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat

Dhawan also recalled Kohli's yesteryears, when he still setting his foot in the cricketing circuit. It was during this, Dhawan also mentioned the three great qualities of the former captain, echoing self belief and discipline as the mantra behind Kohli's success.

"Virat's self-belief is very strong. I feel all the successful people have a strong self-belief. Whenever you talk to him, his mindset is very positive. He is quite discipline as well when he started his career he used to eat everything and was a bit fat as well. And when he felt there was a need of a switch, he went to the other end. He used to consume a lot of protein. His willpower is very strong and also has great skills. So when these three things combine, you get that success."

Meanwhile, after a disappointing outing in the previous edition in UAE, India have shown great composure this time around. Their only defeat have come against South Africa and the Men In Blue advanced to the semifinal with four wins and one defeat. The team will next lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the semifinal, which will be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON