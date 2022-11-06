Home / Cricket / ‘That is where Virat is very strong’: Shikhar Dhawan underlines Kohli's three big qualities

‘That is where Virat is very strong’: Shikhar Dhawan underlines Kohli's three big qualities

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:17 PM IST

Virat Kohli has amassed 246 runs from five encounters and currently stands as the leading run-scorer at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan underlines Virat Kohli's three big qualities(AFP/File Photo)
Shikhar Dhawan underlines Virat Kohli's three big qualities(AFP/File Photo)
ByHT Sports Desk

After enduring a rough patch for over two years, Virat Kohli finally found the lost rhythm at the Asia Cup and has since remained unshakable at the top. Kohli smashed his 71st international ton during the clash against Afghanistan at the continental tournament, thus ending an over 1000 days long century drought, and has carried forward the momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The talismanic India batter has amassed 246 runs from five encounters and currently stands as the leading run-scorer at the tournament. Batting at a strike-rate of almost 140, Kohli also has three half-centuries under the belt. Not only this but the former India captain also scripted a massive world record at tournament, becoming the leading run scorer in all the T20 World Cups combined.

Also Read | 'There are players like Kohli and Rohit but Suryakumar's different. India never had a player like that before': Gambhir

Shikhar Dhawan, who has shared the pitch with Kohli both at international and domestic level, is immensely proud of the latter's achievements and believes it is his self-belief, which has done wonders for the former India captain. Dhawan made the remarks on India Today Mumbai Conclave.

"In a world like this, especially when cricket is at stake, a lot of emotions are attached. When a layman watches the game, they then talk with emotion. They don't know what goes through a cricketer's life like what is the process and what ups and downs they go through. Their emotions are toward the end result.

"A cricketer is very process oriented and that makes the difference. But as a sportsman or celebrities you need to develop a shield to not let the negative comments into your head else the positivity disappears. That is where Virat is very strong and his self-belief was always there even when he wasn't making runs and still worked hard for them," said Dhawan, giving fans an idea about Kohli's mindset.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat

Dhawan also recalled Kohli's yesteryears, when he still setting his foot in the cricketing circuit. It was during this, Dhawan also mentioned the three great qualities of the former captain, echoing self belief and discipline as the mantra behind Kohli's success.

"Virat's self-belief is very strong. I feel all the successful people have a strong self-belief. Whenever you talk to him, his mindset is very positive. He is quite discipline as well when he started his career he used to eat everything and was a bit fat as well. And when he felt there was a need of a switch, he went to the other end. He used to consume a lot of protein. His willpower is very strong and also has great skills. So when these three things combine, you get that success."

Meanwhile, after a disappointing outing in the previous edition in UAE, India have shown great composure this time around. Their only defeat have come against South Africa and the Men In Blue advanced to the semifinal with four wins and one defeat. The team will next lock horns with Jos Buttler's England in the semifinal, which will be played in Adelaide on Thursday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup shikhar dhawan
t20 world cup shikhar dhawan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out