"That stump from MS was electric stuff": Noor Ahmad on Dhoni's stumping against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi [India] March 25 : Afghan cricketer Noor Ahmad made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in the clash against Mumbai Indians on March 23 Sunday and felt grateful his team got two points, and said he is very happy for the contribution he has made for the team.

Noor also said that since he joined CSK, he has not felt like he is a stranger, and everything is very relaxed in this franchise.

"First of all I am grateful my team got two points, it was important. I am happy about the contribution I made today all the bowlers did a great job and the batters did as well. Since I came here I haven't felt like I am a stranger everything is relaxed everything is going smoothly it's my first time in this franchise it's great to be here. I think the wicket of Surya was the best today that stump from MS was electric stuff it was too fast, it is my favourite," said Noor Ahmad in a video posted by IPL.

Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed spoke about his first appearance in the yellow jersey. Khaleel joined the Chennai Super Kings in this edition of the Indian Premier League in 2025. He made his debut for CSK on Monday against Mumbai Indians.

He said he always wanted to play for CSK and is very happy to be part of Chennai. He said that he wanted to prove himself as Ms Dhoni and CSK management showed faith in him. Khaleel took three wickets in the game, and said that out of his three wickets Rohit Sharma's wicket was his favourite.

"I am very happy, CSK is a new team for me and I also wanted to see myself in a yellow jersey, when you win your first match you feel very good, you also want your IPL season to start well. Mahi bhai and CSK have shown faith in me so I wanted to prove myself, I'll enjoy my time with Mahi bhai on and off the field and will learn from him. Rohit Sharma is my favourite wicket, my plan was simple to take wickets in the powerplay I initially went for swing but it was not there so I was just bowling around the stumps," said Khaleel Ahmed in a video posted by IPL.

A spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Noor and Khaleel were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each. IPL 2025, Noor Ahmad's memorable spell restricted MI to 155/9, which CSK chased down courtesy of fiery fifties from Rachin Ravindra and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad .

