'That team could lose 5 early and still score 300': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt assessment on Rohit, Babar's sides

The anticipation for the much-awaited India-Pakistan encounter is building as the two cricketing giants are set to face off in the Men's Asia Cup 2023. Placed in Group A, the arch-rivals are scheduled to clash on September 2 in Kandy, igniting the fervor of fans worldwide. With the prospect of meeting each other multiple times in the tournament – during the group stage, the super fours (given both teams finish in top-2 in the group), and a potential final – the cricketing world is abuzz with excitement.

The squads for both India and Pakistan have already been announced, with the former's announcement on Monday highlighting the return of star batting duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Pakistan, too, have finalized their squad and recently showcased their preparations with a resounding victory over Afghanistan in the 1st ODI, bowling out the side for merely 59 in the 202-run chase. As the teams gear up for their respective campaigns, however, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has weighed in with a rather noteworthy observation.

“There's no chance to make experiments now. Neither of these sides are Australia of 2000s who can do anything under the sun and still win. They would field new players and win the match, they would play old winners and still win. Both sides aren't like that team, and they know it,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

“Their (India and Pakistan) competition is against teams who can be a threat on their days. Australia were miles ahead of any side. Even if they had lost five batters early, they could've still scored 275-300 runs in an innings. It was a dream unit. India and Pakistan aren't dream units.”

Butt further stated that India's batting was brilliant under MS Dhoni's leadership, but the stock has fallen significantly since. He insisted that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold the key to India's success, and their failures make it difficult for the team to make a comeback.

“India's batting was great under Dhoni. Right now, they have to put up a show; if Rohit or Kohli doesn't score big runs, it becomes hard for them against a good bowling lineup. And Pakistan, on their day, can be a very tough bowling side,” said the former Pakistan skipper.

Asia Cup key for WC preparations

With the stage set for the renewal of a storied rivalry, cricket fans eagerly await the clash between India and Pakistan; both teams will also meet in the group stage clash at the World Cup on October 14 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

