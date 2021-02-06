Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Friday said that he was a bit surprised over Ravichandran Ashwin not bowling for around 20 overs after the tea break on the first day of the opening Test against England in Chennai. Laxman was of the opinion that the off-spinner should have been handed over the ball early to cut short the innings of in-form batsman Joe Root.

The England captain scored a century in the 100th Test match and became the 9th batsman in history to achieve this remarkable feat. At stumps on Day 1, Root remained unbeaten on 128 after stitching a 200-run stand with opener Dom Sibley for the third wicket.

Speaking on Star Sports Network, Laxman said, “I was a little bit surprised that after Tea for almost 20-21 overs Ashwin did not bowl and that is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman and you want to get his wicket as soon as possible.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that it was crucial for India to capitalize on the new ball in the early hours on the second day of play. He pointed out that after Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma finish their job with the new ball, Ashwin must be India's key bowler to create pressure and snatch wickets.

“I think, first use the new ball. This one is just 10 overs old, Bumrah and Ishant will have to be spot-on early on, especially with the new batsman coming in, the first 30-40 minutes will set the tone and then Ashwin has to be your primary bowler who will put pressure on the batsmen,” Laxman added.

"As far as [Shahbaz] Nadeem and Washington Sundar is concerned, even though they are not getting wicket they need to play the restrictive role, not give away easy boundaries because if they leak run, a lot of pressure will come on experienced India bowlers.”