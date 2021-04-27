'That's what we were planning': Rishabh Pant reveals discussion with Hetmyer in final over after DC lost by 1 run to RCB

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said that he feels disappointed after his side lost by 1 run against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 contest on Tuesday. Pant and Shimron Hetmyer had both struck fifties and DC needed 14 to win in the final over which was being bowled by Mohammed Siraj.

With just two runs coming in the first three balls, the pressure was on Pant to smash a six in the last three balls. But Pant could only manage to get a double, and hit two boundaries, as DC fell short by 1 run.

Also read: Sandstorm delays Delhi Capitals' chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore - WATCH

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports, Pant revealed DC's plan for the final over.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket," Pant said.

"Hetty (Hetmyer )played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team.

"That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short," he further added.

Pant further revealed why he gave the final over to Marcus Stoinis against AB de Villiers.

"We counted the overs really well, in the end, spinners weren't getting the help. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis," he said.

"It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and improve each and every day," Pant signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON