'The ankle feels pretty good': James Anderson positive to return to action in rescheduled 5th Test vs India

The excitement is building and cricket enthusiasts are keeping a keen eye on player developments ahead of the historic rescheduled Test between India and England, scheduled to be played at Edgbaston from July 1. While there still remains suspense over Rohit Sharma's participation, England's veteran pacer James Anderson has dropped a major update on his availability for the encounter.

Anderson was sidelined for the third and final Test against New Zealand due to an injury on his ankle. England won the contest by seven wickets and completed a clean sweep over the Black Caps in the three-match series.

"I hate missing games. After that game at Headingley the feeling around the group is so good you want to be around it as much as possible," Anderson was quoted as saying in a report on AFP.

"I certainly feel I've got more of a smile on my face in the field than I normally do. It's so much fun playing with this group in the style we have been.

“It was disappointing to miss the last game, seeing the guys out on the field having a good time and playing well. I'll keep my fingers crossed that I can get back in this week,” England's all-time record Test wicket taker added.

Giving an update on his injury, Anderson said: "The ankle feels pretty good and I've got a couple of days of practice to get through. If I can do that, hopefully I'm good for Friday. We'll see what happens."

The England unit assembled for a training session on Wednesday and will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they host India in the rescheduled Test. The match was originally slated to be played last year, however, it was postponed after Covid cases emerged in the Indian camp. The five-match series was then suspended with India having a 2-1 lead.

The situation, if not worse, is similar this time around with India captain Rohit down with Covid. However, coach Rahul Dravid said any final call on his participation will be taken later and brushed the reports of him being ruled out of the contest.

News agency PTI quoting a BCCI source had earlier reported that Rohit has been ruled out of the match and Jasprit Bumrah was set to lead the Indian unit. The report also stated either Cheteshwar Pujara or Hanuma Vihari to open the innings with Shubman Gill.

Mayank Agarwal has been drafted in the squad as a cover for Rohit. Meanwhile, England too have a similar situation with Ben Foakes testing positive for Covid midway through the third Test against New Zealand. However, as per reports the wicketkeeper-batter had joined the squad in Birmingham for a light training session.

Sam Billings, who has been added to the squad, too remains with the team as cover.

