‘The best Indian team ever’: Clive Lloyd hails Team India for being ‘fitter’ and having ‘variety’

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd lavished praise on Virat Kohli-led Team India, calling it the best ‘Indian team ever’. The two-time World Cup winner also pointed out how the current Indian team has a variety of players who are much fitter than their previous generations

While speaking to The Telegraph, Lloyd spoke about India’s triumph in the Test series Down Under. India registered a historic win in the final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Lloyd said that India’s exceptional performance in Australia under adverse circumstances makes them the best Indian team ever.

“They are a much better side because they have variety, the players are fitter and more professional... Yeah, I would think so... Don’t forget they came from behind most times in Australia and that was excellent. Judging by their performances from that series you can say that this is the best Indian team ever,” Lloyd told The Telegraph.

ALSO READ | ‘I think he's installing the right mentality’: Michael Vaughan credits Rahul Dravid for Prasidh Krishna’s success

Llyod further spoke about Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah and lauded his impact on Team India. The former West Indies skipper said that the latter has the ability to rescue the team when it's struggling in a game.

“He’s (Bumrah) thinking all the time and can surprise you any time. He can bowl the vicious bouncer, he can get the ball to swing around, he bowls the slower ones. That is why India are where they are at the moment. He can provide breakthroughs at a time when the side is struggling,” Lloyd said.