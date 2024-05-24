 'The category of Rohit and Kohli...': Ex-player uses 'Karthik's' example in bold statement for India's T20 WC ambitions | Crickit
'The category of Rohit and Kohli...': Ex-player uses 'Karthik's' example in bold statement for India's T20 WC ambitions

ByHT Sports Desk
May 24, 2024 09:06 AM IST

A former India player backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for India's T20 World Cup campaign.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on June 2, all eyes will be on Team India who last won an ICC title in 2013. India will be opening their campaign on June 5, taking on Ireland in New York.

Rohit Sharma and his teammate Virat Kohli (L) look on during a match.(AFP)
Rohit Sharma and his teammate Virat Kohli (L) look on during a match.(AFP)

Once again the main focus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who will once again be headlining the batting order. Unlike Mumbai Indians' poor form this season, Rohit found his touch with the bat. In 14 innings, he smacked 417 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, packed with a ton and half-century.

Despite RCB losing in the IPL 2024 Eliminator, Kohli is still expected to finish on top of the Orange Cap race. He ended his campaign with 741 runs in 15 matches, at a strike rate of 154.69, alongwith a century and five fifties.

Speaking to India Today, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel backed Rohit and Kohli to perform at the T20 World Cup. "I don't think we can write off any players at any point in time. Anyone can get into the side at that given time. I've made a comeback after eight years. You have seen Dinesh Karthik make a comeback after 9 years. So it depends individually on that player," he said.

"When we're talking about the category of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli who are the legends of the game, they understand their game really well. They know where they stand. They keep reinventing themselves. We saw what Rohit Sharma did in the 50-over World Cup and now we saw what Virat Kohli did in the IPL, where they keep reinventing themselves," he added.

After a shock start to the season, RCB made a stunning comeback and ended the league phase with a six-match unbeaten streak. Their run came to an end in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

MI, on the other hand, had a poor season and finished on bottom of the table with eight points in 14 matches.

