‘The Indian team revolves around MS Dhoni’: Mohammad Kaif on India’s chances in World Cup 2019

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who was part of the Indian team in the 2003 World Cup final against Australia, expressed that the current Indian team revolves around MS Dhoni. He said that the wicketkeeper-batsman may not be the captain, but Virat Kohli trusts Dhoni’s insights during matches.

“Dhoni has been the key player in this side. He is not the captain, but Virat Kohli trusts Dhoni to help him with decisions in crucial situations. The team revolves around Dhoni, the young bowlers go to Dhoni. The captain, when he is in trouble, he goes to Dhoni,” said Kaif in a chat with the Hindustan Times.

Kaif, who is always remembered for his famous partnership with Yuvraj Singh in the 2002 NatWest series final against England, said that Dhoni’s good form in the ODI series against Australia augurs well for India.

“The current form of Dhoni has been brilliant - the way he played in Australia was great. With Kohli, Dhoni and other players in form, we have a great chance to win the World Cup,” said Kaif.

ALSO READ: Pakistan look at other options after Reliance stops PSL production post Pulwama attack

When asked about the performance of Kohli as a captain, Kaif said that he has been an inspirational leader.

“Fantastic, I think he has been the leader India wanted, he has been inspiring the players in the squad and the aspiring cricketers. He has been outstanding since he started playing for India,” said Kaif.

Kaif added that Kohli has backed his players to perform and now the Indian team is looking a strong outfit ahead of the quadrennial event.

“That’s what India wants, someone (Kohli) who will win matches for India. He has backed his players and now for the World Cup, our side looks very strong,” said Kaif.

The former Uttar Pradesh cricketer picked two teams as the top favourites for the upcoming World Cup.

“I think India and England are the top favourites for the World Cup,” opined Kaif.

ALSO READ: IPL 2019: 3 records which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni could create this season

The Hindustan Times caught up with Kaif at the announcement of the IB Cricket Super Over League in Mumbai, organized by digital outlet Viu. The Super Over League is a first of its kind virtual reality cricket show.

Top former and present cricketers including Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum, Harbhajan Singh, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Herschelle Gibbs, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Christopher Lynn, Tillakaratne Dilshan and VVS Laxman were present at the event.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 13:45 IST