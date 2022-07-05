'The most dislikeable cricketer ever': English media slams Virat Kohli's 'embarrassing and pathetic' viral celebration

Virat Kohli's wild celebrations during the course of the ongoing India vs England Test at Edgbaston has divided fans and media across the world. While some are in favour of Kohli expressing his aggression, others aren't. Kohli has been highly vocal and active while fielding. He first flew a kiss to Jonny Bairstow after the England wicketkeeper was dismissed for 104 in the first innings and then really let it rip after opening batter Alex Lees was run out in the second innings. Kohli's aggressive celebrations, where he was seen shouting, jumping and fist-pumping the air has got a lot of people talking.

The British media however is not impressed with Kohli's over the top, calling it shameful, pathetic and embarrassing'. Several renowned personalities of the English media and even general public did not welcome Kohli's behaviour. From Piers Morgan to Fabian Cowdrey, many slammed Kohli's 'insufferable' and 'classless' act. Here are some of the reactions.

Kohli has a brass neck blowing mocking kisses at a bloke who’s scored three more Test hundreds in the past month than he has in the past 2.5 years. pic.twitter.com/9aO6rH1Abs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 3, 2022

Few players more insufferable in test cricket than Virat Kohli.



Blowing kisses at Bairstow who’s scored more centuries today than Kohli has in about three years. Focus on your own game. #ENGvsIND — Joshua Jones (@joshuapsjones) July 3, 2022

No idea why #Kohli has to act the way he does. He’s a world class player, but blowing kisses to Bairstow on his way off... Seriously? #ENGvIND — Fabian Cowdrey (@fkcowdrey) July 3, 2022

Is Kohli the most dislikable cricketer ever — Liam Brophy (@Broph18) July 4, 2022

Virat Kohli’s celebration there is embarrassing and pathetic. I’d be having a word personally, don’t like it. It’s excessive and over the top for no reason #ENGvIND — Joe (@jm_bell95) July 4, 2022

Kohli should have been warned by now.

Running up to the batsman to celebrate in their face.



A great player, but someone who you just can’t respect when he shows absolutely none to anyone else. — Nathan (@NathanielOUFC) July 4, 2022

In the first innings, Kohli attracted detractors when he and Bairstow were involved in a heated exchange. At first, Kohli sledged Bairstow, saying to him, "a little bit quicker than Southee, eh?", indicating that the Indian pace attack was much superior than the New Zealand bowling line-up against whom Bairstow scored a century. The next day, Kohli again chirped away at Bairstow, with matters getting really tensed between the two. Bairstow channelled his anger and went on to score his fifth Test ton of the year.

With the bat, Kohli had a rather forgettable outing, adding on to his string of low scores and poor form that has been bogging him down. Kohli scored 11 in the first innings before playing on to a ball from Matthew Potts, while in the second innings, although the former India captain started well to reach 20, he edged Ben Stokes to get out caught behind. Kohli, who piled up 593 runs during India's tour of England in 2018, ends this series with 249 runs with two half-centuries in 10 innings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON