Watch: Virat Kohli goes berserk, throws punch in air during wild celebration to Lees' wicket at Edgbaston

Alex Lees' quick-fire unbeaten fifty ensured England a brisk start as the England stepped out to chase a record 378 in the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against India on Monday. Lees and his opening partner Zak Crawley produced shots all over the park, putting on a century stand for the first wicket. But India's four-pronged pace attack – led by Jasprit Bumrah's double-strike – made a combeack in either side of the Tea break on Day 4..

It was during the penultimate over before Tea when Bumrah castled Crawley, who left an incoming delivery that went on to hit the off-stump. Bumrah struck on the other side of the break too. Ollie Pope went for a duck to the Indian captain off the first ball in the final session. In the next over, Lees was run out in a mix-up with Root on 56 – a dismissal that erupted wild celebrations in the Indian camp. A charged-up Virat Kohli went berserk amid the clamour at Edgbaston.

Kohli's untamed reaction also led to umpire Aleem Dar having a word with the senior batter. While some fans were critical of Kohli's animated reaction, others lauded him for elevating the energy levels. The former India captain also signalled to the Indian fans in the crowd to get involved and cheer for the bowlers.

Kohli, who never shies away from expressing himself on the field, had earlier exchanged a few words with Jonny Bairstow. After the altercation, the star English batter went on to score his third hundred in successive Tests. His free-flowing 106 off 140 deliveries laid the foundation for England's first-innings total of 284, which was a reply to India's 416.

England stuttered after Lees and Crawley added 107 runs for the opening stand. But they reached 259 for 3 in pursuit of 378, thanks to Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow adding 150 for the fourth wicket. Former captain Root was 76 not out and Bairstow 72 not out at the close of play.

Root brought up his fifty in 71 balls while Bairstow continued his rich vein of form under 'Bazball' – an attacking brand of cricket that has ushered in a new era in England cricket. "I just wanted to give it a good whack, to be honest with you!" Lees told Sky Sports after stumps on Day 4.

"We are in an unbelievable position. Joe doesn't stop scoring runs and Jonny is in the form of his life."

Until now, Edgbaston has seen just two successful fourth-innings chases above 200 in Test cricket. South Africa had made 283-5 in 2008 and England scored 211-3 against New Zealand in 1999.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON