The Travis Head impact in IPL 2024

Travis Head's dominant form has made him a nightmare for opposing bowlers in IPL 2024. His aggressive batting and consistent scoring have been a key factor in Sunrisers Hyderabad's success in IPL 2024. Once a talented prospect - his breakout came in late 2021 - Head's international career has undergone a dramatic turnaround lately. Recalled for the Ashes, Head blasted a century at the Gabba, igniting a run of dominant Test performances and followed it with a game-changing hundred against India in the World Test Championship final, rescuing Australia from a precarious 47/3. Travis Head celebrates his half-century against RCB. (IPL)

Head's impact wasn't limited to red-ball cricket. He became a vital cog in Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, his brilliance culminating in a match-winning 137 off 120 balls in the final against India, cementing his status as a national hero. Now, smiliarly, his IPL career too has witnessed a revival after a quiet initial stint. Picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016, Head struggled to make an impact and last played in 2017. However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad picked him up for ₹6.80 Cr in the 2024 auction and his fortunes changed drastically.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Head's return to the IPL was explosive. In his first match back after seven years, he tore apart the Mumbai Indians bowling attack with a blistering 62 runs in just 24 balls, contributing significantly to SRH setting a record IPL total of 277 runs. He continued his dominance against his former team RCB, smashing a spectacular 102 runs off just 41 balls. This helped SRH break their own record, setting a new IPL high score of 287 runs.

In just five matches, he has smashed an impressive 235 runs, an average 47, and a blistering strike rate of nearly 200. His knocks include 28 fours and 12 sixes, showcasing his aggressive batting style. Head's contributions have provided much-needed batting strength for SRH as well, and his current form makes him a nightmare for any bowler he faces.

"With the World Cup coming around the corner and, hopefully, being involved in that squad and batting at the top of the order, it gives me good preparation here in the IPL to try and get some runs and have a little bit of form going into the World Cup. I think it is important for me to make sure that I'm mentally fresh throughout the IPL, continuing to work on my game, and making sure that I am ready for the World Cup when that time comes. But I am feeling like I am prepared and ready at the moment," Head said, as quoted by The Hindu.