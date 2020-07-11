‘There are glaring mistakes:’ Aakash Chopra explains why Virat Kohli hasn’t been a successful IPL captain

cricket

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:26 IST

Virat Kohli may enjoy a win percentage of 64.64 across all formats for India, but despite his decent record as captain of the national team, he has not tasted the same success when it comes to captaining his IPL side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. In fact, under Kohli, RCB has played 110 matches, losing 55 games and winning 49. But most importantly, the number of times RCB have finished bottom-dwellers is alarming.

Since Kohli took charge of RCB in 2011, twice they’ve finished as the bottom-ranked side – in 2017 and 2019 – while finishing sixth out of eight in 2018 and second last in 2014. Aakash Chopra, Kohli’s former Delhi teammate and ex-India opener, believes the reason behind Kohli’s struggle as RCB captain is not one but many, starting with the failure to put together a formidable team.

Also read: Tom Moody reveals how India ‘sabotaged their hopes’ of winning 2019 ICC World Cup

“He [Kohli] is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons. There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don’t pick the correct team. If you see their squad’s strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in them,” Chopra said while responding to a question on his YouTube channel.

“There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems. It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling line-up, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the same fast bowler, that’s about it. If you don’t pick the team properly, don’t expect miracles from a captain.”

Also read: Rohit Sharma or David Warner as opening partner? Jason Roy has his pick

Another reason which Chopra believes is holding the RCB back is lack of proper communication between Kohli and the management, that eventually picks players at the auction. “Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don’t stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection,” Chopra said.

“I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain. It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don’t think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff.”