'There are similarities in him and Gauti bhai but...': Ashwin reveals major 'leadership' difference in Rohit and Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir's arrival as India’s head coach in July earlier this year marked a new chapter in Indian cricket, following Rahul Dravid’s exit after a successful tenure that culminated in a T20 World Cup victory. Known for his straightforward and undiplomatic opinions, Gambhir is touted to bring a contrasting dynamic to the Indian dressing room compared to Dravid's composed and diplomatic style. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma during the ODI series against Sri Lanka(PTI)

Gambhir’s tenure got off to a promising start in the T20I format, where under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in a dominant display. However, the momentum was short-lived as India suffered a 0-2 defeat to Sri Lanka in the subsequent ODI series, which marked the return of both, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While these are early days, it will be interesting to see how the chemistry between Rohit and Gambhir develops as India prepares for a hectic 2024/25 cricket calendar. The true test of the Rohit-Gambhir partnership will unfold as India will return to action later this month in a two-Test series against Bangladesh, which marks the resumption of India’s World Test Championship cycle.

Ahead of the Bangladesh series, Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India’s most seasoned players, shared his thoughts on the leadership styles of Rohit and Gambhir in a candid conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar. Ashwin highlighted that while both men possess sharp cricketing minds, their approaches to leadership are starkly different.

“Gauti bhai is very intense. There are similarities between Rohit and Gauti bhai's leadership, but Rohit keeps it light. Gauti bhai is an intense person,” Ashwin said.

The off-spinner, however, insisted that the differences are something which need to be acknowledged.

“He (Gambhir) is very passionate about Indian cricket, just like Rahul (Dravid) bhai. Both are very passionate about Indian cricket, but we believe both are different. Yes, they have different personalities. But people are like, 'MS Dhoni was cool, so everyone should be cool'. It isn't like that. Everyone has their own methods, and we should encourage that,” said Ashwin further.

Ashwin set for return

The Indian off-spinner was last seen in action at the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and has been away from international cricket since March earlier this year when India last played a Test series. Ashwin, thus, will be among the first names in the squad when India returns to Test action against Bangladesh.

India have 10 Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle, which will determine whether the side will retain its first place and qualify for a third-straight final.