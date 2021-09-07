'There is no stroke that is not there in Rohit Sharma's book': Nehra lauds India opener for adapting to tough conditions

Rohit Sharma's match-winning century during The Oval Test against England has gotten the cricketing fraternity talking. Despite making his Test debut in 2013, Sharma hadn't scored a century outside India and chose the perfect occasion to do so as he led India to a 157-run victory in the4th Test. Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra spoke highly of Sharma's batsmanship.

Sharma's 127 in the second innings of the Test, following which India took an unassailable 2-1 series lead, came under challenging conditions. The floodlights were on and the conditions were overcast. Sharma stayed determined and helped India recover from a tough position into a commanding one.

Nehra, while speaking to Sony Sports during the post-match discussion, said there is no stroke that is not present in Sharma's book.

"There is no stroke that is not there in Rohit Sharma's book, whether you talk about the sweep or the cut. There is only one shot he has not been seen playing, that is the reverse sweep, that is the only one remaining in Test cricket."

The former India pacer spoke in glowing terms about Rohit Sharma altering his game as per the seamer-friendly conditions in England. Nehra elaborated:

"He might have scored his first century, but Rohit Sharma has put his utmost effort in this series. The way he started in Nottingham, although he did get out playing the pull in the first two or three Tests, but the way he has changed his game. Rohit Sharma has given the best he can do in the prevailing conditions."

With 386 runs in eight innings, Sharma is currently India's highest run-getter in the series. He is the second-highest scorer in the series and is only behind Joe Root's 564.

The fifth and final Test will begin on Friday, September 10 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.