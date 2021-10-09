‘These 14 matches won’t take away the glory’: Rohit posts emotional message after MI fails to qualify for playoffs

Rohit Sharma on Saturday posted a heartfelt message to the fans, a day after Mumbai Indians were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The defending champions were needed to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by more than 170 runs to better their net run rate so as to make it to the playoffs. They tried their best as MI set a mammoth 236-run target and also won the game, but by 42 runs. As soon as SRH went past the 65-run mark during their stiff chase, Kolkata Knight Riders qualified for the knock out stages.

The game witnessed some fiery innings from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and some fine bowling from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Neesham. But not being able to book a playoff berth was a harder pill to swallow, that too, after a fine run in the India leg of the tournament.

ALSO READ | ‘Great news that they got runs but where do they play’: Pollock on Suryakumar, Kishan’s spot in IND playing XI at T20 WC

Rohit took to Twitter and appreciated the efforts put in by the players throughout the season. He posted a video collage and wrote, “A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY.”

A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/bcylQ2dSMY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 9, 2021

The knockout stage of IPL 2021 begins on Sunday in Dubai where Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against KKR in Eliminator 1, in Sharjah.

ALSO READ | 'We haven't played our absolute best but…': AB de Villiers explains what RCB can do to get closer to winning IPL 2021

The losing team of Monday’s clash will be knocked out while the winner will face the losing team of Qualifier 1. The second qualifier will be played in Sharjah on Wednesday while the season finale is scheduled to be played on October 15 in Dubai.