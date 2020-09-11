‘They are too much up and down:’ Brad Hogg names team that will finish last

cricket

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 11:16 IST

The IPL 2020 is yet to begin but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has decided his pick for the team that will finish last in the tournament. Of all the eight franchises, Hogg, a former Kolkata Knight Riders player, reckons the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab are likely to finish at the bottom of the pile, and here is his explanation for it.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“For me their overseas player contingent is all match-winners apart from Rahman from Afghanistan and Jordan. Those two have specific roles in this particular team and are quality bowlers,” Hogg said on his YouTube Channel, responding to a fan’s query.

Also Read | ‘The likes of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will struggle at this year’s IPL’

“But the other guys there like Maxwell, Gayle and Neesham, they just have the odd standout games, they are not very consistent with what you want from an overseas player. They are too much up and down. That’s why Kings XI are going to finish last.”

Also Read | ‘He is a seriously good batsman’ - Shane Watson on player who can replace Suresh Raina at CSK

Maxwell has been with the franchise since 2014 and over the year, has scored 1355 runs for KXIP. However, one can’t argue with Hogg given Maxwell’s numbers with the team. Of his overall tally for KXIP, 552 runs came in 2014, while in the other four editions, the all-rounder has scored 145, 179, 310 and 169 runs respectively. Last year, he skipped the IPL in order to prepare for the World Cup.

Gayle on the other hand, hasn’t fared badly for KXIP in the two season he’s played for them. In 2018, Gayle scored 368 runs from 11 games at an average of 40.88 including one century and three fifties, while the previous year, he hit 490 runs with four half-centuries.

This year, KXIP have overhauled their composition. KL Rahul will lead the side, coached by Anil Kumble and aided by assistant coach Andy Flower, Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach and Wasim Jaffer as the team’s batting consultant. Previously, KXIP have finished last three time - 2010, 2015 and 2016.