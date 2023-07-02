'They cut 2 frames so that ball misses the stump': Ajmal's explosive claim on Tendulkar's overturned LBW in 2011 WC

Pakistan will return to India for the first time since 2016 when they take part in the 2023 World Cup in October-November. The last time Pakistan toured India was during the T20 World Cup, and this year, India's iconic clash against their arch-rivals takes place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two countries have met in every edition of the ODI World Cup since 1992 (bar 2007, when both were knocked out in the group stages), with India winning each of their clash. Screengrab from the delivery in question

The last time Pakistan played in India in the marquee tournament was in 2011 where it faced a defeat to a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team in the semi-finals. The match, however, was not deprived of drama and controversy, with Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision being one of the major talking points from the game for many years.

Ian Gould had ruled Tendulkar LBW out in the 11th over of the match but the batter reviewed the decision straightaway, and the replays showed the ball pitched in line but missed the leg-stump. There was quite a furore in Pakistan over the decision and Ajmal, the bowler, spoke strongly against the decision following the end of the match as well.

"I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis.

It has been over 12 years since, and it seems the former Pakistan spinner still rues the missed chance; but this time, he made a rather controversial claim on the dismissal.

“We played the 2011 World Cup, you must remember the incident with Sachin Tendulkar. The LBW decision that was overturned. The controversy about it is still going on. It was out. Both, umpire and I knew it was out. They had cut two frames to make it look like ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, it would've hit the stumps in the middle,” Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Tendulkar had eventually scored 85 off 115 deliveries in the match, playing a key role as India registered a 29-run win to enter the final. The side lifted the World Cup as well, beating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the title clash in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON