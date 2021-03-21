'They must do well': Aakash Chopra names two players who can be key figures for India in 2021 T20 World Cup

Team India's hopes of winning the 2021 T20I World Cup will rely heavily on the shoulders of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, believes former cricketer, Aakash Chopra.

During a discussion on Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar will have to be at their best for India to lift the World T20 trophy for the second time.

"One hundred percent. If India has to win the 2021 World Cup, it is necessary for Bumrah and Bhuvi to do well. Bumrah is evergreen, he did not have any injury issue. He has been bowling well and his workload is being managed," said Chopra.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the national side after a long injury layoff in the recently-concluded T20I series against England. He proved to be a vital figure in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday, as he picked two crucial wickets and gave away just 15 runs in his 4 overs. He was named the man of the match after India won the encounter by 36 runs to seal the series 3-2.

Chopra added even though Bhuvneshwar's form was subdued during the recently-concluded five-match series, the way he bowled in the 5th T20I showed he is back to his former self.

"We were waiting eagerly when Bhuvi will come, the ball will swing and he will take the wickets. He might have taken only four wickets in the series, today he took two wickets but his bowling was sensational and we can say that Bhuvi is back," added Chopra.

The 31-year-old picked up 4 wickets in 5 matches. He returned with an average of 28.75 but it was his economy rate that was suggestive of his improvements. After five games, he finished with the best economy rate of 6.39. It is even more astonishing to note that he was the only bowler --at 3.80--who went for less than 7.80 runs per over across both teams in the final game.

It is important to remember that he bowled most of his over either in the powerplay or at the death.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was rested for the T20I series and he is also set to miss the upcoming ODI series in Pune.

After the Test and T20I series, the teams now shift focus to the last stage of the tour: the ODI series. All three matches will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, with the first ODI beginning on Tuesday, March 23.

