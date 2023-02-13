'They now know the difference...': Mohammad Kaif launches savage 'duplicate Jadeja' dig at Australia ahead of 2nd Test

If was Australia who started with the banter and the mind games, with the bizarre pitch claims and practice matches ahead of the start of the Border-Gavaskar series last week, India have taken the turn after their emphatic win by an innings and 123 runs in Nagpur in the first Test. While most have taken a swipe at Australia for all the accusations made in the VCA Stadium pitch, India legend Mohammad Kaif launched a savage dig at the tourists with his viral “duplicate Jadeja” tweet.

A video from Australia's training session before the Nagpur Test had gone viral where the visiting batters were seen gearing up for the match by practicing against ‘duplicate’ Ashwin. But while the original version of the veteran off-spinner made a mockery of the Aussie batters in the second innings with his five-wicket haul, the one that troubled the Pat Cummins-led side more was Ravindra Jadeja.

The left-armer picked his 11th five-wicket haul in the first innings before scoring a knock of 70 runs in India's incredible win. He was later rewarded with the Man of the Match trophy in what was his first appearance for India in over five months owing to injury layoff.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the second Test, Kaif took a dig at Australia. He wrote: “Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi.”

Not just the Indians, Australia were thrashed by former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter as well who sees “no way back for the Aussies” in the series, implying a probable whitewash, which could subsequently see them falling out of contention for a place in the World Test Championship final.

The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played in New Delhi starting February 17.

