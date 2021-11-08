'They would be a force to reckon with in near future': Bharat Arun names 2 pacers who will be India's next torch-bearers

India's T20 World Cup 2021 clash with Namibia in Dubai on Monday will mark the end of a successful era of Indian cricket. Not only will it be Virat Kohli's last match as the captain of the T20I side, it will also be the last coaching assignment of the Ravi Shastri-led coaching staff. hindus



While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Arun said that Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are the torch bearers of next crop of fast bowlers.



"Going forward, we have some exciting talents with the likes of Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna coming in. With the workload management in place, I'm sure it's going to go forward and would be force to reckon with in near future."



Arun feels there is enough talent in India to be able to handle the transition phase when the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami are phased out in a year or two.



"India always can boast of really good bowlers, but the workload management ensured they remained extremely fresh at any given point of time so we could even rotate.



While addressing the biggest challenge he faced since he came back in 2017, Arun said that the task was to prepare a Test team that could win in all conditions.



"Ravi and Virat got together and wanted to put a team which could win in all conditions. We had a balanced side. We had one of the best spin attacks in the world so it was about creating another force that could complement our bowling that could suit all conditions. All of us came together," he said.



On Sunday, India were knocked out of contention in the semi-final race after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets to seal the fourth and final berth available.

