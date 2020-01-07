e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / ‘Things-I-don’t-care-about’: Jimmy Neesham destroys fan with hilarious tweet

‘Things-I-don’t-care-about’: Jimmy Neesham destroys fan with hilarious tweet

Jimmy Neesham is known for making hilarious remarks on Twitter and is often seen replying to tweets from fans.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Jimmy Neesham.
File photo of Jimmy Neesham.(Reuters)
         

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham has gained as much recognition for his social media presence as he has for his skills on the cricket field. The left-handed batsman is known for making hilarious remarks on Twitter and is often seen replying to tweets from fans. In a similar incident, Neesham trolled a fan who complained to him about his performance in a Super Smash match for Wellington against Otago on Tuesday, in which he did not bowl, and was not required to bat.

Also read: Did PCB withdraw Naseem Shah to avoid another age row?

After the match, which his side won by 10 wickets, Neesham tweeted: “People who just put up random selfies on Instagram with no context or anything interesting happening??? Uhhh, I know what you look like, we’ve met before???” In one of the replies to the tweet, a fan wrote: “Yesterday I made you Captain in my fantasy cricket contest and you didn’t bowl an sigle (sic) over forget about batting. Please inform next time before match.”

The Kiwi seamer took no time in responding to the disappointed fan and wrote: “That’s amazing coz I made you captain of my fantasy things-I-don’t-care-about team and you earned me 5 trillion points.” 

